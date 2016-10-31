Travel Tips To Assist Minimize Journey Disappointments

Travel presents so many options, so many opportunities for fun and memorable experiences, and very many possibilities for trouble and disappointment too. Here's a few facts and astute tips that will help you to make your next trip a wonderful one.

Rather than exchanging cash for local currency while traveling in different countries, withdraw some pocket money from an ATM. Banks often have better rates for exchanging money than you will find on your own. You end up with more savings if you go to a bank.

Calling a family or friend when you leave and arrive on a trip isn't just for kids. It is a good way to put them at ease, and also to make sure that if something goes wrong on your trip, someone will know about it quicker. If you have not called by a certain time, and they cannot reach you, this person will be able to take appropriate actions to find you or find out what happened.

Having an emergency road kit can save your vacation. If you plan on traveling to your vacation destination by car, it is crucial to be prepared in case of emergency. At a minimum road kit should contain first-aid supplies, road flares, water, jumper cables and a flashlight. Having one on hand can make dealing with small problems a snap, and could potentially save your life in a serious accident.

When you arrive at your hotel location, check out the local brochures. A lot of brochures offer fun and affordable activities within the area. Some travel pamphlets even offer coupons for more than one person and have little maps to guide you in the right direction. Local brochures can be a fun way to explore a new area.

Before you leave on your trip, make sure you are up to date on all your vaccinations. If you are taking any prescription medications, be sure to bring extra along just in case. There is always the chance that your departure might be delayed, and you don't want to run out.

Travel in May and October to avoid crowds, save money and enjoy temperate weather. In those months, many families with children cannot travel due to school commitments, making many tourist attractions much less crowded. This may also result in lower costs for airfare and hotels. As an added bonus, the weather in May and October is usually perfect for traveling -- not too hot and not too cold.

As you plan your vacation, consider taking the bus instead of flying, driving or taking a train. This method of travel is relatively inexpensive, and depending on who you book with, the bus fleets often boast newer models that are clean and attractive. They also include wifi access.

For the inside scoop, join a travel forum months before you decide on a destination or lodging. People who enjoy traveling and discussing their experiences are an excellent source of information and most remain completely objective when making recommendations and offering detailed reviews and information.

When you travel make sure you take a travel-size bottle of Febreeze or similar product in your handbag. The person who sat in the seat of the plane, bus, or train before you may not have had time to shower before sitting down for a long flight. Avoid spending your trip smelling the previous passenger's body odor by spraying your seat with Febreeze.

Anyone who's ever been on a cruise knows how much all the hallways and doors look the same. To make finding your door easier, bring a photo of your family pet or something (nothing personal!) and attach it to your door with a Christmas bow. This will help you easily identify which room is yours.

Before your road trip begins, look into how much money fuel will cost you over the course of your travels. Websites are available that can help you figure out the numbers based on which city you are leaving from, which city you are arriving at and the type of car that you drive. Getting a ballpark figure of the cost involved will help you avoid unexpected costs and make your trip more enjoyable.

Make good travel plans and leave a copy of this itinerary with a friend or family member at home. You do not need to plan out every minute of your time away, but you should have a rough idea of what you will be doing and when. List any flights, tours, hotel reservations, and reservations for dinners or shows.

Travel with clothespins when you are planning to stay in a hotel. Many travelers find it difficult to close the hotel curtains completely, meaning that a little bit of light comes through and wakes them up in the morning. If you have a few clothespins with you, you can pin the curtains shut and wake up when you want to.

The tips and advice you just learned is a great place to start when thinking about better ways you can go about traveling. When you're actually out traveling then all you want to worry about is having fun, so be on the look out for more traveling tips that can relieve your stress when thinking about traveling.